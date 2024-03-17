10. Conservation of Energy
Pendulum Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 70-kg urban explorer runs at a speed of 6.0 m/s on the roof of a building and grabs a 12.0-m-long rope hanging from a crane to swing to an adjacent building. At the highest point of their swing, their speed is zero, and the rope forms a 45-degree angle with the vertical. Calculate the maximum tension in the rope during this urban stunt.
