10. Conservation of Energy
Pendulum Problems
10. Conservation of Energy Pendulum Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monkey runs towards a 12.0 m long vine that hangs from a tree at a speed of 4.0 m/s. Upon reaching the vine, it grabs hold and swings on it. It then releases the vine as soon as the vine comes to a stop. Given that the mass of the monkey is 46 kg, evaluate at what angle Φ with the vertical it releases the vine.
A monkey runs towards a 12.0 m long vine that hangs from a tree at a speed of 4.0 m/s. Upon reaching the vine, it grabs hold and swings on it. It then releases the vine as soon as the vine comes to a stop. Given that the mass of the monkey is 46 kg, evaluate at what angle Φ with the vertical it releases the vine.