19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A U-shaped tube has two equal water columns, 30 cm high on each side. Cooking oil (density = 920 kg/m3) is added to one side of the U-tube, creating a 30 cm oil column. The two liquids form separate layers. Determine the height difference of the top surfaces of liquids (water and oil) in the U-tube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 cm
B
27.6 cm
C
16.2 cm
D
13.8 cm