19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tube filled with seawater (density = 1030 kg/m3) is shown below. One end is open to the atmosphere. What is the difference in pressure between i) points a and b? ii) points b and c?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 105 kPa
ii) 109 kPa
B
i) 4.04 kPa
ii) 8.08 kPa
C
i) 6.06 kPa
ii) 14.1 kPa
D
i) 121 kPa
ii) 135 kPa
