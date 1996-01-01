20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
20. Heat and Temperature Volume Thermal Expansion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What force magnitude (F) should be applied to the ends of a 50-m-long copper rod of radius 5 mm to prevent it from elongation when its temperature increases by 25 °C?
What force magnitude (F) should be applied to the ends of a 50-m-long copper rod of radius 5 mm to prevent it from elongation when its temperature increases by 25 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = 1.5 × 102N
B
F = 7.4 × 102N
C
F = 2.2 × 103N
D
F = 3.7 × 103N