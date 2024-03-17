11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Impulse
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 75 kg hockey player is skating at a speed of 4.0 m/s towards the north. He is abruptly stopped by a defenseman skating towards him due south. Determine the impulse exerted on the hockey player by the defenseman.
