23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics The Carnot Cycle
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Carnot engine works between a high-temperature reservoir at 700 K and a low-temperature reservoir at 300 K. If the engine is 100% efficient and extracts 50 J of energy from the hot reservoir per cycle, determine the number of cycles needed to displace a 20 kg mass by 12 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
28
B
57
C
82
D
50