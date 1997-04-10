23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rocket engine combusts fuel at a temperature of 3,000°C. It is cooled by liquid hydrogen at a temperature of -250°C. The rocket lifts a payload of 5000 kg to an altitude of 100 km. How much heat energy is transferred to the engine by burning fuel if the engine is 50% as efficient as a Carnot engine? Assume that the specific heat capacity of the rocket exhaust gases is 1.0 kJ/(kg•K) and that the gravitational acceleration is 9.8 m/s2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.97 × 109 J
B
9.87 × 109 J
C
7.89 × 109 J
D
7.94 × 109 J