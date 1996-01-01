23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an ice avalanche, 100 kg of ice at 0 °C falls into a large lake. The ice completely melts within a few hours. The lake temperature is assumed to be homogeneous and equal to 10 °C before and after the ice melts. Determine the total entropy change (ΔS) of the ice-water system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS = 4.00 × 103 J/ K
B
ΔS = 1.33 × 105 J/ K
C
ΔS = 4.19 × 106 J/ K
D
ΔS = 1.37 × 107 J/ K