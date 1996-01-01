25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
While attempting uranium fission with a proton, researchers fire a proton at 6.60 × 107 m/s towards a uranium nucleus from a distance much larger than the diameter of the nucleus. Uranium nucleus is atomic number 92 and has a diameter of 11.7 fm. Calculate the distance from the center of the uranium nucleus where the proton turns back and begins moving in the opposite direction. Assume the uranium nucleus remains stationary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
58.3 fm
B
5.83 fm
C
23.4 fm
D
46.8 fm