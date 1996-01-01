Polonium ( ) undergoes radioactive decay emitting an alpha particle. An alpha particle is identical to a helium atom ionized to a charge +2. The polonium nucleus with 84 protons yields a daughter nuclide lead-206 with 82 protons and an alpha particle. The lead nucleus has a radius of 7.1 fm. Take the lead nucleus to be at rest at all times and the alpha particle to form stationary at the surface of the lead nucleus. Calculate the speed of the emitted alpha particle as measured by a detector at rest on Earth. The mass of an alpha particle is 4 amu.