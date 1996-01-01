19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
You wish to cast a spherical copper shell (hollow) with an inner diameter of 14 cm. You will do so using a 1.4 kg copper cube as the source material. Find the expected outer diameter of the shell. (Density of copper is 8900 kg/m3).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.071 m
B
0.145 m
C
0.020 m
D
0.040 m