A lion stalks a deer grazing in front of a pine tree. When close enough, it attempts a short charge. To reach a safe place, the deer can take two routes. It can go 400 paces north and then 200 paces west, but there are a lot of hyenas on the way, or it can set off along a brick path at a 50° angle west of north. After running 300 paces along the brick path, the deer see a way to the safe place. How far, and in which direction (as an angle east of north) should the deer run to reach the safe place?