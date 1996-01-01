3. Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car is moving on a three-dimensional coordinate system, and its velocity is represented by the vector = (25.0î + 10.0ĵ - 15.0k̂) m/s. Determine the angles that this velocity vector makes with the x, y, and z axes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θx = 35.8° , θy = 71.1°, θz = 119°
B
θx = 35.8° , θy = 78.5°, θz = 60.9°
C
θx = 60.0° , θy = 78.5°, θz = 60.9°
D
θx = 60.0° , θy = 71.1°, θz = 119°