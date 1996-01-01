24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two small objects, each with a mass of 4.0 g and unknown charges, are placed on a frictionless horizontal table at various distances apart. The magnitude of the charges on the objects is the same, but their signs are opposite. The resulting acceleration of one of the two objects is measured and recorded. The collected data is as follows:
By analyzing the relationship between distance and acceleration using an appropriate graph, determine the magnitude of the charges on the objects.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 nC
B
8 nC
C
12 nC
D
16 nC