A fish tank with water, with a density of ﻿ 1.0 × 1 0 3 k g m 3 1.0\times 10^3\ \frac{kg}{m^3} 1.0×103 m3kg​﻿, weighs 150 N on a scale. A 30-N plastic toy, with a density of ﻿ 1.4 × 1 0 3 k g m 3 1.4\times 10^3\ \frac{kg}{m^3} 1.4×103 m3kg​﻿, is suspended in the water by a string, not touching the bottom. Determine the new scale reading when the toy is fully submerged. Hint: Draw two free-body diagrams: one for the toy (weight, tension, buoyant force) and one for the tank + water + toy system (forces affecting the scale).



