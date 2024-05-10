19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fish tank with water, with a density of 1.0×103 m3kg, weighs 150 N on a scale. A 30-N plastic toy, with a density of 1.4×103 m3kg, is suspended in the water by a string, not touching the bottom. Determine the new scale reading when the toy is fully submerged. Hint: Draw two free-body diagrams: one for the toy (weight, tension, buoyant force) and one for the tank + water + toy system (forces affecting the scale).
