2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Over the course of a year, a space station travels approximately 1012 km as it orbits the Earth. What is the average speed of the space station in kilometers per hour (km/h) during its journey around the planet?
A
2.74 × 109 km/hr
B
1.14 × 108 km/hr
C
4.17 × 1010 km/hr
D
6.58 × 1010 km/hr