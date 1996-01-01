2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a train that initially travels 1.50 × 103 miles at a speed of 180 mph. It then reduces its speed to 120 mph for the subsequent 3.00 × 103 miles. Determine i) the journey's total duration and ii) the train's average speed (in mph) for the entire trip.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
duration = 33.3 hr, avg. speed = 135 mph
B
duration = 33.3 hr, avg. speed = 150 mph
C
duration = 25.3 hr, avg. speed = 135 mph
D
duration = 25.3 hr, avg. speed = 150 mph