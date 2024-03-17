A small cart of mass 2.0 kg is placed at the top of a smooth circular track DE of radius 3.0 m as illustrated below. Following DE, the cart encounters a horizontal section EF, where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.3. Subsequently, the track features a frictionless section FG where a cushion having spring like properties is situated. The cart, initially at rest at point D, is released to traverse the track. Upon reaching point F, the cart compresses the cushion. Determine the thermal energy produced as the cart moves from point E to point F.