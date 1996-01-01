27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an electric circuit where the amount of charge flowing through a wire over time t is given by the function Q(t) = 2sin(t) + 3t, where t represents time in seconds. Express the current in the wire as a function of time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 sin t+3
B
2 sin t
C
2 cos t+3
D
2 cos t