27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the current that would flow through a 3.0-meter-long wire with a radius of 0.25 mm, which has a resistivity described by the equation ρ(x) = (3.0 × 10-7 Ω•m) + (4.0 × 10-7 Ω)x, when it is connected to a 12.0 V battery.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.87 A
B
1.1 A
C
0.13 A
D
1.9 A