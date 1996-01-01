19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two sound emitters having π rad phase difference are placed in a 25°C hall on a horizontal graduated ruler. The frequency of the two emitters is 485 Hz. A microphone probe is placed in a fixed position to the right of the two emitters on the graduated ruler. Calculate the minimum distance that should separate the two sound emitters in order to measure, with the microphone probe, a constructive interference.
Two sound emitters having π rad phase difference are placed in a 25°C hall on a horizontal graduated ruler. The frequency of the two emitters is 485 Hz. A microphone probe is placed in a fixed position to the right of the two emitters on the graduated ruler. Calculate the minimum distance that should separate the two sound emitters in order to measure, with the microphone probe, a constructive interference.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17 cm
B
36 cm
C
48 cm
D
71 cm