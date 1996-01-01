A teacher uses two synchronous sound emitters placed on a graduated ruler and a sound detector to show her students the interference phenomenon. The sound detector is placed in a fixed position to the right of the two emitters on the graduated ruler. When the distance between the two emitters is 15 cm, the sound detector measures the maximum intensity. The teacher enhances the distance separating the two emitters until zero intensity is measured. The distance separating the two emitters is now 45 cm. Calculate the wavelength of the sound wave produced by the emitters.