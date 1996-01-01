11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Momentum
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
At what velocity must a unicyclist, with a total mass of 80 kg (including the unicycle), pedal across a tightrope to equal the momentum of a cheetah weighing 60 kg sprinting at a speed of 15 m/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.82 m/s
B
8.31 m/s
C
12.41 m/s
D
11.25 m/s