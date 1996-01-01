During a concert, three violin artists are playing the same tune on stage. The placement of the violin artists is depicted in the figure. You are sitting in the audience 8.0 m away in front of the middle artist. Determine the minimum distance through which the middle violin artist must change his position backward so that you can hear maximum sound intensity. Consider the amplitude of the sound is 'A' and the frequency is 425 Hz from each violin. The velocity of sound is 340 m/s.