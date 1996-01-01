18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment is conducted by students to calculate the sound intensity level of a sound device in decibels (dB). Determine the sound intensity level if the students record a sound wave with an intensity of 4.5 × 10-6 W/m2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
67 dB
B
-67 dB
C
-76 dB
D
76 dB