2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Create a problem statement involving a real-life event with some storyline that has a motion diagram as depicted in the figure given below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A rock is released from a hilltop which falls freely towards the ground. It bumps on the ground and bounces to a height 60 % of the height it was released from.
B
In a football match one of the players hits the ball aiming for a goal but the ball hits the goalpost and returns to another player on the other side of the goalkeeper.
C
A ball is dropped from a height to check its rebound properties. It rebounds to 70% of its original height.
D
A car moves with an increasing speed loses control and bumps on the roadside. It experiences a retardive force from the roadside that quickly brings it to a halt.