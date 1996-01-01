During a bike riders event, a different stunt was on the show which involved a bike rider starting his bike from one end of the track increasing his speed at a rate of 3.0 m/s² for 1 minute, and then standing on the bike moving at a constant speed for 3 minutes. Finally settles down on the bike and comes to a halt at the end of the track. Develop a motion diagram that will be useful in finding the distance of the track.