26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Solving Capacitor Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the charge stored on each capacitor and the voltage difference across them in the circuit shown in the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
QA=260 μC ΔVA= 12.0 V
QB=130 μC ΔVB= 7.20 V
QC=130 μC ΔVC= 4.80 V
B
QA=260 μC ΔVA= 12.0 V
QB=260 μC ΔVB= 12.0 V
QC=260 μC ΔVC= 12.0 V
C
QA=432 μC ΔVA= 24.0 V
QB=346 μC ΔVB= 12.0 V
QC=346 μC ΔVC= 12.0 V
D
QA=432 μC ΔVA= 24.0 V
QB=346 μC ΔVB= 14.4 V
QC=346 μC ΔVC= 9.60 V