26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Solving Capacitor Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a circuit consisting of 6 identical capacitors with capacitance C0. connected as illustrated in the figure below. Determine the voltage difference VM-VN between points M and N in the circuit configuration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 V
B
4.5 V
C
9.0 V
D
1.5 V