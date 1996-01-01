27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Solving Resistor Circuits
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor is being charged through a resistor in an electric circuit. The total charge that has entered the capacitor at time t is given by the equation Q = (10 μC) (1 - e(-t/5 s)), where t is the time in seconds. What is the maximum value of the current flowing through the resistor?
A capacitor is being charged through a resistor in an electric circuit. The total charge that has entered the capacitor at time t is given by the equation Q = (10 μC) (1 - e(-t/5 s)), where t is the time in seconds. What is the maximum value of the current flowing through the resistor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 μA
B
5 μA
C
20 μA
D
50 μA