A capacitor is being discharged through a resistor in an electric circuit. The current flowing through the resistor decreases over time as the capacitor discharges. The current as a function of time is given by the equation I = (2 A)e-t/5 s, where t represents time in seconds since the discharging process started. Determine the total charge that has flowed out of the capacitor from the initial time until the current becomes zero.