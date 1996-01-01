27. Resistors & DC Circuits
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor is being discharged through a resistor in an electric circuit. The current flowing through the resistor decreases over time as the capacitor discharges. The current as a function of time is given by the equation I = (2 A)e-t/5 s, where t represents time in seconds since the discharging process started. Determine the total charge that has flowed out of the capacitor from the initial time until the current becomes zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5 seconds
B
10 seconds
C
15 seconds
D
20 seconds