27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.5-V AA battery is powering a small LED light with a resistance of 5 Ω. When the LED light is on, the voltage across the battery terminals is measured to be 1.3 V. Calculate the internal resistance of the battery.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.52 Ω
B
0.77 Ω
C
1.02 Ω
D
1.27 Ω