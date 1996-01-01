27. Resistors & DC Circuits
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor of 15 μF capacitor is discharged through an unknown resistor. The current flowing through the resistor is measured using an ammeter. The recorded data is presented in the table below. Determine:
i) the resistance
ii) the initial voltage across the capacitor.
A
i. R = 60 kΩ, ii. Vc = 114 V
B
i. R = 120 kΩ, ii. Vc = 83.4 V
C
i. R = 60 kΩ, ii. Vc = 83.4 V
D
i. R = 120 kΩ, ii. Vc = 114 V