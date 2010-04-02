26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A capacitor used in a medical device stores 300 J of energy within a cube-shaped region with side lengths of 7.0 cm, in a region characterized by a constant electric field. Calculate the magnitude of the electric field assuming a dielectric constant of 110 between the plates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.2 × 103 V/m
B
5.6 × 103 V/m
C
4.2 × 107 V/m
D
5.6 × 107 V/m