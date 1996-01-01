26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plane capacitor consists of two parallel circular plates with a radius of 4.0 cm. The plates are separated by a distance of 0.20 mm. The capacitor is charged to a potential difference of 120 volts. Calculate the i) total energy stored and ii) energy density within the electric field of the charged plane capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.25 μJ ; ii) 25 mJ/m3
B
i) 0.25 μJ ; ii) 3.2 J/m3
C
i) 1.6 μJ ; ii) 1.6 J/m3
D
i) 1.6 μJ ; ii) 2.5 J/m3