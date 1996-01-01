26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows an electronic circuit section composed of four capacitors: C1 = 16 µF, C2 = 4 µF, C3 = 8 µF, and C4 = 8 µF. The circuit is connected between M and N to a battery with a voltage of 100 V. Find the charge stored on each of the capacitors C1 and C4.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
QC1 = 185 µC; QC4 = 185 µC
B
QC1 = 185 µC; QC4 = 369 µC
C
QC1 = 369 µC; QC4 = 369 µC
D
QC1 = 369 µC; QC4 = 738 µC