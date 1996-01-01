26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
While assembling an electric circuit, a student connects a network of three capacitors, C1 = 10 pF, C2 = 7 pF, and C3 = 8 pF, as displayed in the figure. What is the equivalent capacitance (Ceq) between the two points, L and M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ceq = 1 pF
B
Ceq = 4 pF
C
Ceq = 15 pF
D
Ceq = 56 pF