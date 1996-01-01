2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student playing football in a hall hits the ball which rebounds back from the opposite wall and comes halfway back with respect to the point it was kicked. Construct a complete motion diagram to represent the motion of the football from the time it is released until it rebounds halfway back.
A student playing football in a hall hits the ball which rebounds back from the opposite wall and comes halfway back with respect to the point it was kicked. Construct a complete motion diagram to represent the motion of the football from the time it is released until it rebounds halfway back.
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?