26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two conducting carbon rods of diameter 1.5 cm are connected to a 15.0 V battery. The circular faces of the rods are parallel and separated by 3.0 mm, forming a capacitor. The rods are disconnected from the battery when the current stops flowing. After disconnection, insulators are used to alter the rod separation to 4.0 mm. Calculate the charge and potential difference between electrodes after the separation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Q = 7.8 × 10-12 C
ΔV = 11 V
B
Q = 7.8 × 10-12 C
ΔV = 20 V
C
Q = 5.9 × 10-12 C
ΔV = 11 V
D
Q = 5.9 × 10-12 C
ΔV = 20. V