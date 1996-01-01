26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a circuit where three capacitors (with capacitances of 5.0 μF, 7.0 μF, and 4.0 μF) have a series connection. Calculate the effective capacitance of this circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16 μF
B
0.59 μF
C
8.8 μF
D
1.7 μF