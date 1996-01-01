23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gasoline-powered engine follows the pV trajectory shown in the figure below. Calculate the i) useful work (Wout), ii) heat extracted from the hot reservoir (QH), and iii) thermal efficiency (η).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Wout = 37.5 J
ii) QH = 278 J
iii) η = 13.6 %
B
i) Wout = 37.5 J
ii) QH = 278 J
iii) η = 13.5 %
C
i) Wout = 52.5 J
ii) QH = 230 J
iii) η = 6.75 %
D
i) Wout = 52.5 J
ii) QH = 278 J
iii) η = 13.5 %