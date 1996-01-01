For a science fair project, a student uses a billiard ball of 0.16 kg and a cue stick of 0.48 kg to show rotational collisions. The ball rolls on the table and hits, with a speed of 2.0 m/s, the edge of a 1.5 m homogenous cue stick hanging at rest straight down. The cue stick rotates about a frictionless axle passing through the stick's center. Calculate the speed of the ball after the impact, assuming a perfectly elastic collision.