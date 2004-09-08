6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A crate weighing 50 kg is placed onto the flatbed of a carrier truck that's traveling horizontally at a constant speed of 15 m/s as shown in the figure below. The coefficient of kinetic friction (μk) between the crate and the flatbed is 0.2. Determine the duration required for the crate to cease all motion after it's positioned on the moving flatbed.
A crate weighing 50 kg is placed onto the flatbed of a carrier truck that's traveling horizontally at a constant speed of 15 m/s as shown in the figure below. The coefficient of kinetic friction (μk) between the crate and the flatbed is 0.2. Determine the duration required for the crate to cease all motion after it's positioned on the moving flatbed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.02 s
B
2.40 s
C
4.51 s
D
5.00 s