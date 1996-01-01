3. Vectors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A physics instructor directs three students to pull a ring, as shown in the image. The students have different abilities, hence exerting different pulls. One student applies 4.0 N on the first cable, and a second student exerts 6.0 N on the second cable. Determine the pull a third student must apply on the third cable to keep the ring stationary. Express the direction as an angle measured from the negative x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(4.0i - 3.46j) N, 40.9° below the negative x-axis.
B
(4.0i - 3.46j) N, 40.9° below the positive x-axis.
C
(2.54i - 2j) N, 38.2° below the positive x-axis.
D
(2.54i - 2j) N, 38.2° below the negative x-axis.