27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
How much time does it take for the charge on the capacitor in an RC circuit with a time constant of 20 ms to i) decrease to one-fourth of its initial value? ii) Additionally, after the discharge begins, how long does it take for the energy stored in the capacitor to decrease to 75% of its initial value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 28 ms, ii. 1.2 ms
B
i. 12 ms, ii. 1.2 ms
C
i. 28 ms, ii. 2.9 ms
D
i. 12 ms , ii. 2.9 ms