27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Solving Resistor Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 200 μF capacitor charged to an initial voltage of 1800 V. If it loses 85% of its charge within 25 ms when discharged through a certain component, determine the resistance of this component.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66 Ω
B
15 Ω
C
23 Ω
D
92 Ω