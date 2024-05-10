In an experimental setup, protons are accelerated using a 75 kV potential difference. After acceleration, they pass through a uniform magnetic field B. This magnetic field deflects the protons sideways, causing them to hit a detector positioned 25 cm horizontally and 13 cm vertically from their original path. Determine the approximate value of magnetic field B to the nearest tenth. [Hint: Mass of proton = 1836 times the mass of the electron, m e = 9.109 × 10-31 kg, Charge of proton = 1.602 × 10-19 C]