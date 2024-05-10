In the study of gas molecules, a significant measure is the 'mean free path', representing the average distance a molecule travels between collisions. Using principles from thermodynamics, derive an expression for the mean free path in terms of temperature and pressure rather than molecular density (N/V). Subsequently, apply this expression to determine the mean free path for hydrogen molecules under conditions of 2.00 atm pressure and 500 K temperature. Consider the diameter of a hydrogen molecule 2.40 × 10-10 m.