Consider a uniform street lamp that is 6.0 m long and has a mass of 50 kg as shown. It is mounted on a hinge, allowing it to form an angle of 30° with the vertical for optimal lighting. The street lamp is kept in equilibrium by a steel cable that connects to the top of the lamp, forming an angle of 45° with the vertical to withstand wind forces. A decorative banner with a weight of 600 N is hung from the lamp at a distance ﻿ s s s﻿ from the hinge for a local festival resulting in 800 N tension in the supporting cable. Draw a free-body diagram for the street lamp.